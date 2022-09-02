Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Down 9.1% in August

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

EFSC stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also

