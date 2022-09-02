Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Epsilon Energy has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

EPSN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.99.

In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 71,969 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $506,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,332,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,462,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,124. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 256.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 335,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 148,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

