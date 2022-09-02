EQIFI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (EQX)

EQIFI (EQX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, EQIFI has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One EQIFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EQIFI has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $162,808.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00029157 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00041337 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EQIFI Coin Profile

EQIFI (CRYPTO:EQX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 6th, 2021. EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EQIFI is www.eqifi.com. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI.

EQIFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by a licensed & regulated global digital bank, EQIFI is designed to act as a seamless bridge to Decentralized Finance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EQIFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EQIFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EQIFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

