Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 6.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Equinix worth $1,170,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Equinix by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 193,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $650.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

