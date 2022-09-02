Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 78,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,774,731 shares.The stock last traded at $37.99 and had previously closed at $37.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

