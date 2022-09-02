Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Cap of $121.22 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00018995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $121.22 million and $3.35 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.89 or 0.07850377 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027136 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00162528 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00307861 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00767350 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00585674 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
