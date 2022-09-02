Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.65.

EL traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $248.32. 27,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

