Ethernity Chain (ERN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.07 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $82.74 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086071 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

ERN is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

