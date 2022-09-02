Eurocell plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Eurocell Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 152.63 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.63. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Eurocell

Eurocell Company Profile

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

