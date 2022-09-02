Eurocell plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Eurocell Trading Up 0.1 %
LON:ECEL opened at GBX 152.63 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.63. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Transactions at Eurocell
Eurocell Company Profile
Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.
Read More
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.