Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

EVRI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Up 0.2 %

EVRI opened at $18.53 on Monday. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Insider Activity at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,496,000 after buying an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 163,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.