Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,514 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.32% of Exelon worth $158,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 30.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Exelon by 30.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 237,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

