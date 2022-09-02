Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,347 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

