Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $243.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,789. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

