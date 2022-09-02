Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 30,178 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. 17,167,921 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

