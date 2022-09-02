Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,678 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $33,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

