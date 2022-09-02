Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. 138,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,895,723. The company has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

