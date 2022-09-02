Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $7.90 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,410,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,559. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

