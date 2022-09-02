Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 449,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after buying an additional 160,026 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $5,320,347 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MTB traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $184.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

