Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.22–$0.16 EPS.

Express Stock Down 7.2 %

EXPR stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Express has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Express

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

