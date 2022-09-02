Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.22–$0.16 EPS.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Express

Express Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Express by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Express by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Express by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 446,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

