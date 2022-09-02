Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.22–$0.16 EPS.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Express
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.