Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.5 %

FICO opened at $442.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.29 and its 200-day moving average is $434.59. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

