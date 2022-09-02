Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

FARM stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 687.3% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 695,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 607,488 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $2,952,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 313,045 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 189,867 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

