Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $115.50

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.50, but opened at $112.80. Ferguson shares last traded at $113.89, with a volume of 2,545 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 326.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 131,087 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,284.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

