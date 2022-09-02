Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.51. 3,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,588. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.52. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

