Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.93

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.93 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.88). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86), with a volume of 48,290 shares.

Finsbury Food Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.75.

About Finsbury Food Group

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

