First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

WFC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 384,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,835,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

