First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 12,382 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.48. 795,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,033,758. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

