First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 58,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

First Mexican Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.52 million and a P/E ratio of -131.67.

First Mexican Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mexican Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mexican Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.