First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.71

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.71 and traded as high as $15.44. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 60,379 shares trading hands.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.