First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.71

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.71 and traded as high as $15.44. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 60,379 shares trading hands.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.