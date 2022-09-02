First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.54. 125,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 317,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
