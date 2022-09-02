First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.54. 125,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 317,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter.

