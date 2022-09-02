Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Five Below Stock Up 6.3 %

FIVE opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 65.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Five Below

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.68.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

