Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Five Below Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,530,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

