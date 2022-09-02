Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 893,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

