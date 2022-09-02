ForTube (FOR) Market Cap Reaches $11.55 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. ForTube has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00131649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085978 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

