Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Trading 2.7% Higher

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Founder SPAC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Founder SPAC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,869,000.

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.