Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,550,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $648,937,000 after buying an additional 301,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

