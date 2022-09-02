Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 2,907 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Citigroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

