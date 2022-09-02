Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $54,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 369,791 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

