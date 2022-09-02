Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $39.23 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

