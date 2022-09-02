Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $557.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.10. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.