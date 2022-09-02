Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 11,972 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

