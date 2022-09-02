Frenchie Network (FREN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $117,152.00

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Frenchie Network has a total market capitalization of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frenchie Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.

About Frenchie Network

Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Buying and Selling Frenchie Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frenchie Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frenchie Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frenchie Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frenchie Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frenchie Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.