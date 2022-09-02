Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 166,980 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 707,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 332,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

