Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $30.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

