Fure Financial Corp Buys Shares of 61,903 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,700,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.4% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.25 and a 200-day moving average of $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

