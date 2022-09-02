Fure Financial Corp Invests $216,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,854,634,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 93,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,306. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

