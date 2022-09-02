Fure Financial Corp Invests $545,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Adobe accounts for about 0.3% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.46. 27,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,106. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.