Fure Financial Corp Makes New $428,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.2% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 997.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 126,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,551. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.45. The company has a market capitalization of $491.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

