Fure Financial Corp Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fure Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,792,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

