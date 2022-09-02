Furucombo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $146,904.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $921,348.50 and $146,904.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.00985943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00830357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

